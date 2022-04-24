DEXTools Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. DEXTools has a total market cap of $27.89 million and approximately $760,988.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000716 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00033640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00103307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 146,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,113,681 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.