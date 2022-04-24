Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $116.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.73.

FIS stock opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.68.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 276.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

