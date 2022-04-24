DENTSPLY SIRONA’s (XRAY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price target of $71.00.

XRAY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.11.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.02.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after buying an additional 84,088 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.