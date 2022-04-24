Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Delta reported a loss in first-quarter 2022 with Omicron disrupting travel plans in the early part of the March quarter. The carrier incurred a loss after delivering earnings in the last two quarters of 2021. Nevertheless, with the threat of the Omicron variant subsiding, air-travel demand was exceptionally strong in March this year. Upbeat demand led to DAL earning a profit in the month with the adjusted operating margin of 9.4%. Also, driven by buoyant demand, Delta issued a bright outlook for the second quarter of 2022. However, soaring oil price hurt Delta's bottom line in the March quarter. Evidently, average fuel price per gallon (adjusted) increased 37% to $2.79. Non-fuel unit cost increased 15% from first-quarter 2019 levels. In the June quarter, the metric is expected to increase 17% from the second-quarter 2019 actuals.”

DAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.41.

NYSE DAL opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $48.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

