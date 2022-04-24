Degenerator 24 Hour Volume Tops $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00255764 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011690 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004512 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00021911 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.92 or 0.00673123 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

