DeFiChain (DFI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.87 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $2.16 billion and $10.87 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00010732 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007123 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000678 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000608 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain (CRYPTO:DFI) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

