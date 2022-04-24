Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.9% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $20.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $403.57. 2,148,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,573. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $400.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.94.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

