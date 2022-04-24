DDKoin Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. DDKoin has a total market cap of $185,757.84 and approximately $3,162.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 16% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00231570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007628 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006135 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005479 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000885 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002443 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

