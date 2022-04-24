Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,895 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.05% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $102,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 71,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

