DAV Coin (DAV) Market Cap Reaches $1.42 Million

DAV Coin (DAV) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.42 million and $1,580.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GeoCoin (GEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00036800 BTC.

Va Na Su (VNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

