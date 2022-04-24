Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €58.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.50 ($62.90) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($58.06) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($70.97) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €58.27 ($62.66).

BN opened at €55.22 ($59.38) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.71. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($77.56).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

