Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.50 ($62.90) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €58.27 ($62.66).

BN stock opened at €55.22 ($59.38) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.71. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($77.56).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

