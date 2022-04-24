CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,149,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 108,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of CVS Health worth $118,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $155,922,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,779,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.69. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

