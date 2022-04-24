Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $248.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.05 and a 200-day moving average of $220.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

