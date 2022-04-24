Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,218 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,186,042 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after buying an additional 4,368,862 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,993,000 after buying an additional 1,189,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,708 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after purchasing an additional 512,000 shares during the period.

SHY stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.89. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.76 and a one year high of $86.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.036 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

