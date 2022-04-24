Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $7.80 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.28.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $363.66 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.62. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.