Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,537,000 after buying an additional 84,924 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 188,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,022 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 170,836 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.76.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $80.97 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

