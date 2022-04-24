CRYPTO20 Price Tops $0.0334 (C20)

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded 78.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $63.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 63.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00033812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00103966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,385,637 coins. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

