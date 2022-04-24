CryptEx Reaches Market Capitalization of $494,739.44 (CRX)

CryptEx (CRX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $494,739.44 and approximately $324.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for about $5.82 or 0.00014745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,550.53 or 1.00191474 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00057382 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00026521 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001834 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.