Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $9.10 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.7% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.3% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $181.54 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $185.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.