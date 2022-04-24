Critical Contrast: Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) versus Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Vermilion Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Crescent Point Energy pays out 4.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vermilion Energy pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy 72.41% 10.92% 5.99% Vermilion Energy 55.40% 13.94% 4.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crescent Point Energy and Vermilion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88 Vermilion Energy 0 5 3 0 2.38

Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus target price of $12.42, suggesting a potential upside of 76.88%. Vermilion Energy has a consensus target price of $28.78, suggesting a potential upside of 43.32%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Vermilion Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Vermilion Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $2.56 billion 1.58 $1.89 billion $3.26 2.15 Vermilion Energy $1.66 billion 1.96 $916.54 million $5.64 3.56

Crescent Point Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Vermilion Energy. Crescent Point Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vermilion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Vermilion Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 401 net producing conventional natural gas wells and 2,132 net producing light and medium crude oil wells in Canada; 167.6 net producing light and medium crude oil wells in the United States; 297.0 net producing light and medium crude oil wells and 3 net producing conventional natural gas wells in France; and 47 net producing natural gas wells in the Netherlands. It also owns 20% interests in the offshore Corrib natural gas field located to the northwest coast of Ireland; and 100% working interest in the Wandoo offshore oil field and related production facilities that covers 59,553 acres located on Western Australia's northwest shelf. Vermilion Energy Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

