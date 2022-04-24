Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives C$12.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPG shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of CPG traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,997,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.67 and a 52 week high of C$10.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.55. The company has a market cap of C$5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.17.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$900.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.9199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.38%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

