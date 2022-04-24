Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) to Buy

Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $113.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SWPRF remained flat at $$100.50 during trading hours on Friday. Swiss Prime Site has a fifty-two week low of $95.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.19.

Swiss Prime Site AG, a real estate company, engages in buying and selling, managing, and developing investment properties in Switzerland. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate and Services. The Real Estate segment purchases, sells, leases, and develops properties. The Services segment engages in the real estate related service and retail and asset management business.

