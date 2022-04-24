Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) to Buy

Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $113.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of SWPRF remained flat at $$100.50 during trading hours on Friday. Swiss Prime Site has a fifty-two week low of $95.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.19.
About Swiss Prime Site
