Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €24.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.23 ($37.88).

EPA:RNO opened at €23.21 ($24.96) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.84. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($108.28).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

