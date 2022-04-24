Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Hubbell worth $70,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,077.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,868,000 after purchasing an additional 541,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 3,086.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,438,000 after purchasing an additional 345,468 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 261.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,817,000 after purchasing an additional 195,347 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 7.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 285.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 166,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 123,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.74. The company had a trading volume of 997,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,390. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $212.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

