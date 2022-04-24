Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in CSX by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 38,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,027,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,607,627. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

