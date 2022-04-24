Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 99,485 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,485 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $61,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 112,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 45,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 241,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after buying an additional 26,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

NYSE:CAH traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.57. 2,360,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,981. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.