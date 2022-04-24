Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.82. 1,114,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.39. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.