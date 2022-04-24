Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 422 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.8% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of BlackRock worth $95,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 499.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $18.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $662.94. 797,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,753. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $729.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $833.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

