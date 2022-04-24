Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

NYSE COF traded down $4.70 on Friday, hitting $135.28. 2,458,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,747. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $122.43 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.16 and a 200-day moving average of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

