Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,135 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

LW traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $85.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

About Lamb Weston (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.