Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $102.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,201. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.40. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.