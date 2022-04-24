Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,543 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 67.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $106.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.