Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,803,000 after buying an additional 745,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,514,000 after buying an additional 112,596 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,485,000 after buying an additional 38,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,255,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,810,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARE traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.78. 735,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.29 and a 200 day moving average of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,047,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

