Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.51% of Mercury General worth $15,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury General during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 31.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mercury General by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General by 14.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General by 10.0% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MCY traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,844. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $994.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

