Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $577,000 Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth $184,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth $202,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

ACC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.80. 10,673,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 270.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $65.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 783.37%.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities Profile (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.