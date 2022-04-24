Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $16.83 Million Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,071 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.30% of SouthState worth $16,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,649,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,113,000 after acquiring an additional 453,745 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 119,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 34,865 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $420,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SouthState stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.00. 386,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.83.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSB. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

