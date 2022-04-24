Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $21,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $6.49 on Friday, reaching $241.68. 3,431,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.