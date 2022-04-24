Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,895 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Old Republic International worth $26,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,018,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 68,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 30,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. 1,773,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,492. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $27.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

