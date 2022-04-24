Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 92,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.00.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $13.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,683. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $238.32 and a one year high of $333.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $189.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

