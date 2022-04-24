Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.5% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of S&P Global worth $78,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,974,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $11.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,259. The company has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $396.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $363.54 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

