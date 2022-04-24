Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $20.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $571.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,876,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,546. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.70. The stock has a market cap of $253.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $365.29 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

