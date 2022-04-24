Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) to report $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.58. Crane posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Crane by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth $290,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth $2,564,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Crane by 25.6% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Crane by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CR traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.02. 214,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.52. Crane has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

