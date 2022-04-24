Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,912,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,388 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,604 shares of company stock worth $2,231,678. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SMCI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.36. 363,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

