Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,845,000 after buying an additional 119,804 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $2,604,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. 13,505,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,556,924. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.47%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

