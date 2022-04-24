Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 40.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 306,155 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VECO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 239,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,266. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VECO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

