Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $162,000 Position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Opera by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Opera by 11.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Opera by 59.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Opera by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPRA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Opera from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

OPRA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 173,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,170. Opera Limited has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $13.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $618.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Opera had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $72.87 million for the quarter.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

