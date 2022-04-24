Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,460 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,598,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,806,000 after purchasing an additional 231,399 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

Shares of ABBV traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,938,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411,499. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $273.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

