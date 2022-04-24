Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 114,724 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,724 shares during the period. Lincoln National accounts for about 2.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of Lincoln National worth $46,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 69,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.95. The stock had a trading volume of 753,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,514. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $56.41 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.