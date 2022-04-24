Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,348,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,691,000 after buying an additional 427,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,569,000 after buying an additional 166,728 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,984,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,665,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.57. 2,360,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.48. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAH. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

